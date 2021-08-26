The 35th running of the Roman Rumble is just around the corner.
A popular outdoor event, a fundraiser for Harbor House Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center, is a 5K and 2-mile Health Walk. It returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Sept. 11 and Rome residents still have time to prepare.
The popular annual event is a major fundraiser for Harbor House. All proceeds from the event benefit Harbor House which serves Floyd, Polk and Haralson Counties and provides children of sexual and physical abuse a safe place to tell their stories of abuse. The mission of Harbor House is to provide a caring, comfortable and safe environment to evaluate children who may have been abused and to encourage the collaboration of social and legal agencies for the benefit of the child and to lessen the trauma suffered.
Registration is now open and is discounted for all first responders as a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Registration is available online at romerumble.itsyourrace.com/register/