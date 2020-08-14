Two Cherokee County, Alabama men face federal charges for selling a substance with a detectable amount of fentanyl which resulted in a man's death.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Markus Leland Davenport, 32 of Cedar Bluff, and Justin Long, 28 of Gaylesville, were both arrested on Friday are charged with drug distribution resulting in death.
According to court records, a drug indictment charging Davenport was unsealed in federal court on Friday. Long was not listed in the court's database.
Davenport is accused of selling a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl to Cody Blew Brewster in February 2019. Brewster died as a result of ingesting the substance, Shaver said.
Cherokee investigators conducted the investigation and requested the involvement of the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in the case. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.
"We appreciate the work of the DEA and the support of U.S. Attorney's Office in this case," Shaver said in a press release.