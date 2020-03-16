While Gov. Brian Kemp rescheduled the Presidential Preference Primary to May 19, voters can still apply for and cast an absentee ballot in the interim, Floyd County's elections chief said Monday.
The elections office is currently closed to the public with the rest of the county administration building but they will continue to send out absentee ballots to those who wish to apply for them.
Voters can print out an application from the Floyd County Board of Elections web page under absentee voting, sign it and email it to absentee@floydcountyga.org.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady will be processing the absentee ballot requests and mailing the ballots out continuously throughout the week.
Brady said that every ballot that has already been cast at the early voting polls will still count.
According to Brady, when voters go to the polls to vote in the May 19 General Election Primary, they will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the delayed March presidential preference election.
"Every voter that has not yet had the opportunity to vote in the primary will be given that opportunity," he said. "If you did vote in the Presidential Preference Primary, you won't see the ballot when you go to the polls for the General Election Primary in May."