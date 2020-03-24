An Albany hospital inundated with COVID-19 patients said Tuesday that it is “quickly reaching a critical mass,’’ and that some other hospitals are refusing to accept its transfer patients who don’t have the virus.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital also reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the hospital’s total to 11.
It has 31 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with another 78 inpatients suspected of having the disease and awaiting test results.
The spread of the infection in communities in the southwest Georgia city is linked to two recent, heavily attended funerals.
“COVID-19 is now a crisis in our region, and the required response will quickly exceed the resources of any one health system,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said in a statement. Phoebe says it’s the hardest-hit hospital in the state for the disease.
“We have offered hospital space on our Phoebe North campus to the state, and we stand ready to operationalize that project. We are asking other hospitals to help share the burden of this growing crisis,’’ Steiner said. “Winning the battle against this pandemic will require a coordinated and cooperative response.”
The Georgia Hospital Association said Tuesday that it wasn’t aware of Phoebe being refused transfers of non-coronavirus patients. “That’s not good,’’ said Anna Adams, a GHA vice president.
State officials reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of noon Tuesday, with 32 deaths. Dougherty County, of which Albany is the county seat, has a total of 13 deaths — more than one-third of the state total.
The state’s 1,026 coronavirus cases as of noon has doubled over three days. That’s the same pace cited by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in calling for stronger measures to fight the disease. New York state, though, has far more cases of coronavirus, at more than 25,000, and has closed non-essential businesses and adopted other restrictions.