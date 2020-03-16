Graves' son in rehab following head injury during cycling race

The son of U.S. Rep Tom Graves is out of intensive care, nine days after sustaining a head injury while competing in the Calhoun Downtown Criterium.
The Ranger Republican provided an update via Twitter on Monday, saying John Graves was released from ICU last week and transferred to a brain and spinal clinic.
"He's now progressing through physical, cognitive and speech rehabilitation," Graves said. "He's at a great facility and responding to treatment well."
Graves said his son, who was competing on Georgia Tech's cycling team, still has weeks to go before full recovery but "he's on the right path and exceeding expectations."
"He's a strong kid with a lot of determination. We're so proud. And I'm confident he will be up & out before we know it!" Graves tweeted.
He also thanked supporters for their thoughts, prayers and "kind notes."
Graves represents the 14th Congressional District, which essentially covers Northwest Georgia. He announced in December he would not be seeking another term.