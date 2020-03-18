Drivers heading to and from Atlanta on I-75 Thursday should be prepared for a lane-closing in Bartow County.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews will be replacing signs on the interstate just south of Exit 288 -- the Main Street, Ga. 113 exit in Cartersville.
"Weather permitting ... crews will replace the northbound sign first and then replace a sign along the southern lanes," GDOT District Six Spokesperson Joe Schulman said in a press release Wednesday.
The work is scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon for the northbound sign and from 1 to 4 p.m. for the southbound sign. During that time, the right lane and road shoulder will be closed.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.