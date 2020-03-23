The Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Monday funding for new projects in Gordon, Polk and Bartow counties.
GDOT awarded a $1.4 million contract to resurface part of Ga. 53 in Gordon County. The project was included in the $127 million in contracts awarded for projects across the state last month.
The resurfacing project will start at the intersection of Ga. 53 and U.S 411. and stretch 4.66 miles east on Ga. 53 to the Pickens County line. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2021.
“Resurfacing this particular section of Highway 53 will improve the roadway for motorists, providing a smoother driving surface that will last for years,” said District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop.
In addition to the Ga. 53 resurfacing, the Northwest Georgia district also was awarded more than $245,000 to upgrade signage and pavement markings at railroad crossings in Bartow and Polk counties.
The railroad crossing improvements are slated to be completed in the first quarter of next year.