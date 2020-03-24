Floyd County commissioners tightened restrictions on community gatherings during their virtual meeting Tuesday evening.
“The intent of this resolution is to stress the importance and the seriousness of the need for social distancing,” Chair Scotty Hancock said. “I feel like it is time for us to take decisive action to protect our citizens in Floyd County.”
In this emergency administrative order, all community gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited until at least April 7.
Violations may be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and 60 days in jail.
The order does not affect essential services, such as grocery stores, medical facilities, governmental operations, gas stations, housing and care facilities, and places of transit, such as airports.
“The quicker we get through this, the quicker we’re out of it,” County Manager Jamie McCord said.
All indoor recreational facilities and body care facilities, which includes massage therapy, cosmetology and salons, shall remain closed under the order.
Commissioners felt that many residents weren’t adhering to the guidelines connected with last week’s public health emergency declaration and decided to create more restrictive orders.
“In order to flatten the curve, people need to listen,” Hancock said.