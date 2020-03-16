The Floyd County Board of Education held a virtual meeting Monday, on Google Hangouts, to discuss the results of the first day of the emergency feeding program due to the coronavirus school closures.
Floyd County Schools gave out over 3,000 meals, according to Donna Carver, the head of child nutrition. This served the equivalent of 910 students, since each received four meals — to last until Wednesday.
“It didn’t start out as smoothly as we’d like,” said Carver. “We were a little late getting started.”
While most schools had enough food, there weren’t enough meals for the parents who picked up their children’s lunches from Alto Park Elementary, and there were just enough meals at Cave Spring Elementary.
“We underestimated,” said Carver. However, she said she plans to send enough to feed about 200 kids at every feeding site. That means 800 meals going to each site. Despite a few hiccups, Carver said the nutrition team is proud to have fed almost 1,000 students.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” she said. “We had some rocky spots, but I think we’ll be ready on Wednesday and we’ll go at it again.”
All of the meals are free to the students, but it isn’t coming without cost to the school system. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it would fund the feeding program, but provided no immediate details.
“Some of it might get reimbursed from the federal government,” said Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “We’re just not sure how much yet until we get it figured out with the feds.”
The system normally takes in about $20,000 a day in lunch charges, according to Chief Financial Officer Greg Studdard.
The school system, however, did receive an unexpected check for close to $2 million from property taxes. Wilson said that was good news.
The school board also approved on Monday the estimated $148,000 replacement of an HVAC system in Glenwood Primary. Last year, according to the executive director of facilities Jack Gardner, the system spent $40,000 to revamp the HVAC.
The plan to replace it is to install individual “mini-splitter” air conditioners, which are about the size of a suitcase. The board was urged to approve the work now, since students are out of school for an extended period of time.