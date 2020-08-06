Parents of students at four more Cherokee County public schools have been notified of COVID-19 quarantines being implemented.
These followed the closure of a second-grade classroom at Sixes Elementary School on Tuesday when a student tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the second day of the new school year.
According to school system Communications Director Barbara Jacoby, the schools and situations are:
Holly Springs Elementary STEM Academy
A third-grade student who attended class on Tuesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The student showed no symptoms during school, but later received a positive diagnosis. The student did not attend class on Wednesday or Thursday. Contact tracing was conducted, and all affected students’ parents have been notified. Due to this exposure, nine students and the teacher must quarantine for two weeks. The teacher, who is symptom-free, is teaching the quarantined students online from home through the Canvas learning management system. All other students will receive daily instruction in their classroom from a certified teacher. The classroom has been deep-cleaned.
Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy
A first-grade student who attended class on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted, and all affected students’ parents have been notified. Due to this exposure, three students from the child’s class and the teacher, along with seven students from the After School Program, must quarantine for two weeks. The exposure does not require the closure of the class and the classroom was deep-cleaned. The student showed no symptoms during school on Monday. When the symptoms began after school, the student’s parents sought medical assistance and testing that resulted in the positive diagnosis. The student did not come to school on Tuesday or Wednesday; CCSD received confirmation of the positive diagnosis Wednesday.
Dean Rusk Middle School
An eighth-grade student who attended class on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted, and all affected students’ parents were notified to pick up their children early Wednesday. Due to this exposure, 15 students must quarantine for two weeks. It does not require the closure of any classes or any staff to quarantine. The affected students will receive instruction while under quarantine through the Canvas learning management system. The student showed no symptoms during school on Monday. When the symptoms began after school, the student’s parents sought medical assistance and testing that resulted in the positive diagnosis. The student did not come to school on Tuesday or Wednesday. CCSD received confirmation of the positive diagnosis Wednesday.
R.M. Moore Elementary STEM Academy
A kindergarten teacher had been working at school without symptoms; she began showing symptoms after school on Monday. The teacher did not come to school on Tuesday or Wednesday and sought medical assistance and testing. Although CCSD had not received confirmation of a positive diagnosis, the Department of Public Health advised -- based on the teacher’s contact with a family member who since has tested positive -- her class must quarantine for two weeks. Contact tracing was conducted at the school; all affected staff and students’ parents were notified on Tuesday night of a possible exposure, and were required to keep their children home from school. No parents reported their children showing symptoms nor have any other staff at the school. Due to this exposure, the affected classroom will be temporarily closed, and the teacher, paraprofessional and 16 students in the class must quarantine for two weeks. Arrangements are being made to continue to provide educational services to the students.
The school system developed protocols to deal with cases of COVID-19 that can include closures ranging in size from single classrooms to sections of schools, whole schools and up to the entire district.
More than 30,000 students returned to campuses across the Cherokee County School District on Monday for the first time since last March, when schools were closed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Almost a quarter of families chose to start the school year with their students at home learning online.
In the past two weeks Cherokee County has recorded 772 new cases of coronavirus infection, according to DPH. COVID-19 has killed 57 people in Cherokee County, according to state statistics.