The Georgia Historical Society has named the Bartow History Museum in Cartersville as its 2020 Affiliate Chapter of the Year.
President and CEO W. Todd Groce presented the award at a small outdoor ceremony earlier this week.
Groce said the Society’s nearly 150 affiliate chapters provide a vital service to their communities, “using history to help us understand the present and shape a better future.”
“The Bartow History Museum is a model for how a well-run and well-led institution can accomplish this important mission,” he said. “Not only have they made a difference in their city and region, but they have faithfully supported our efforts to teach history on the state level.”
Museum Director Trey Gaines accept the award, saying it is an honor to be recognized for their work to collect and preserve the county’s history.
“While we do what we do because of our passion to share our local history, it’s nice to be recognized by peers in the field,” he said.
The affiliate chapter program was established in 1996 to provide resources to local historical organizations and create a network of institutions with the like-minded goal of sharing Georgia’s diverse history throughout the state.