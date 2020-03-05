CANTON -- Some families with children enrolled at Living Science Home Studies, a local homeschool cooperative, have been asked to self-quarantine by Georgia Department of Public Health officials after a student there was confirmed to have coronavirus.
The two Georgia residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are a 15-year-old enrolled at Living Science Homeschool Study Center in Woodstock and his father. Both live in Fulton County.
Homeschool program officials in a statement confirmed that the 15-year-old student studies in a class with other children on Wednesdays, and DPH notified the families of all of those children and asked them to self-quarantine for the two week incubation virus, returning to school March 12.
"(DPH) stated that Living Science was not required to close its campus. However, in an abundance of caution, Living Science has elected to close the campus until Thursday, March 12. Living Science trusts that this decision gives families the greatest freedom to determine how to best care for their children," Living Science administrators said in the statement the Tribune received late Tuesday.
Living Science teachers have been encouraged to use online resources to help families continue to study at home.
Representatives of the school did not immediately respond to a request to confirm how many families have been affected.
The homeschool program ended the statement with a request for prayers for the student and his family.
Living Science is a Christian homeschool center on North Arnold Mill near Woodstock, in unincorporated Cherokee County.