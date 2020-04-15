Healthcare and emergency response workers across Northwest Georgia are getting their sweet tooth fix, thanks to leadership of World's Finest Chocolate.
Local franchisee Mike Nichols is donating more than 36,000 chocolate bars to local medical facilities and emergency service personnel.
The company provides a variety of chocolate bars that are used as fundraisers annually by local school systems around the country. Schools, however, have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"I've got 14 counties, from Carroll and Douglas all the way up to Murray," Nichols said. "It's the chocolate that we had out that schools could sell. We're actually picking that chocolate up and distributing it to first responders instead of sending it back to Chicago and destroying it."
The chocolate is being distributed to everyone from physicians and nurses to patients and ambulance drivers as a pick-me-up.
"I've given some to Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional Medical Center and, this week, I'm giving some to Tanner Medical Center and also to Cartersville," he said.
During his visit to Carroll County Wednesday, Nichols distributed close to 9,000 candy bars before taking more than 6,000 of the chocolate treats to emergency and medical personnel in Cartersville.
He has also distributed cases of chocolate to emergency medical service personnel in Floyd, Gordon, Bartow, Murray and Carroll counties.