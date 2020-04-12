Georgia Power is reminding customers to keep a safe distance from line crews working in the field as storms are predicted to hit the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Spring is one of the most active seasons for severe thunderstorms with lightning, hail and tornadoes, though severe weather can happen at any time.
The company monitors changing weather conditions and is prepared to respond to service interruptions while taking proactive actions -- including special “distancing” and other precautions -- to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus.
Smart Grid technology and increased automation implemented in recent years mean an increased ability to more quickly to isolate outages to smaller numbers of customers and reroute power remotely for improved reliability.
In addition, the company’s comprehensive pandemic plans help ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve.
* In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps:
Assessing Conditions – Responding crews or damage assessment teams work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.
Making Repairs – Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.
* Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:
If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.
Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They’ll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.
Don’t touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.
Post your appreciation for lineworkers on social media using the hashtag #ThankaLineman. April is lineworkers appreciation month.
The Georgia Power Outage Map allows customers to report outages online and see when service is expected to be restored.
Storm safety
Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips:
Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.
During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.
After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.