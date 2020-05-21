The body of a 19-year-old Cobb County man caught up in the swift waters beneath Little River Falls was recovered by divers Thursday.
The man and a 21-year-old woman were swimming Tuesday at Little River Canyon National Preserve in Fort Payne, Alabama, when they were both caught up in the current. The woman was able to escape but the man didn't resurface.
First responders were on-scene within minutes and a search and rescue operation was initiated.
Above-average flows on the river from recent storms, with associated low-visibility in the water, created circumstances which made it impossible for divers to locate the victim in the area. As nightfall approached they called off the rescue attempts.
They searched the area on foot and by helicopter but the same conditions persisted on Wednesday. River conditions let up enough for continued dive attempts Thursday. The victim was located and recovered by Fischer Rescue Squad divers at 8:50 a.m. and extracted from the canyon by Fischer Rescue Squad and Fort Payne Fire Department.
The body was turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office at 10:30 a.m.