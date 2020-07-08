The city of Dalton has set up another way for Dalton residents to communicate directly with their elected officials and city staff with a new dedicated email address for citizen comments.
Anyone with a comment that they’d like to send to city leaders can send an email to comments@daltonga.gov and the message will be forwarded to the mayor and council members or other appropriate city staff.
The public comment session of the June 15 meeting of the City Council lasted nearly two hours with area residents addressing the council members on a number of issues including the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph Johnston downtown. Due to social distancing measures enacted by the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic there was only seating in the council chamber for about 25, so many people waiting to make their comments had to stand in line outside of the chamber.
While there will still be a time set aside in upcoming meetings of the council for public comments, the comments@daltonga.gov email address has been set up to give residents another way to send their comments to the council members without having to wait in line.