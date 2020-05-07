Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wears a mask and urged fellow citizens to do the same after touring the temporary medical pod that has been placed at the Phoebe North Campus of Phoebe Putney Health System on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Albany, Ga. The pod arrived on April 15 and is scheduled to begin operations on Wednesday, May 6, housing 24 beds to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients.