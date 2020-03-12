One of the most highly visible farm properties in Rome is now on the market after decades in the extended Berry family.
Descendants of Tom, Henry, Randy and Isabelle Berry, known corporately as Meadowbanks LLC, are offering for sale more than 450 acres on either side of the Armuchee Connector.
"The time is just right," said Russell Rogers, the listing agent for Toles, Temple & Wright real estate.
Anita Berry Lowden, one of six family members who jointly own the property, said that only three of the six still live in the Rome area.
There is one caveat to the sale. The property is in a conservation easement with the Georgia Land Trust and cannot be developed for anything other than its current use.
Lowden said that by putting the farm in a conservation easement it saved the cousins from arguing with each other about future use or disposition of the farm. Now they've agreed to try to sell it.
"We just reached a point where some people just wanted to get out, and you can't ask them to stay in if they want out," Lowden said.
Four sites across the farm have been earmarked for potential single-family residential use. However Rogers said he is not sure if the family would be willing to sell off the farm in different parcels.
"It could be done, but it would have to be approved by the Trust," Rogers said.
The property is split by both the Armuchee Connector and Three Mile Road, with sections in each of the four quadrants branching out from the intersection of those roads.
Armuchee farmer John Lowry has been leasing much of the property for more than a decade, to graze cattle and grow row crops.
Lowden said the old barn that sits near the intersection of Three Mile Road and the Armuchee Connector used to be the mule barn for the city of Rome more than a century ago.
Much of the property north of the Berry farm, between the farm and the Rome Tennis Center, is still owned by Berry College.
One parcel -- approximately 19 acres just to the west of the Berry farm property north of Three Mile Road -- is owned by Texas-based Pinnacle Housing Partners. It has been envisioned for multi-family development but there has never been any traction on that project.