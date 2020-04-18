Bartow County and the city of Cartersville are working together to add another boat ramp into the Etowah River.
Bartow Commissioner Steve Taylor said this week that he’d love to partner with Floyd County for a ramp near the county line. Bartow officials learned this week that it would receive a Recreational Trails grant of $82,518 for a new ramp at the city-owned Sam Smith Park off Douthit Ferry Road.
The park is close to the Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site.
“The city owns the property and the city will do the maintenance and manage the ramp,” Taylor said. “The county will build the ramp.”
The commissioner anticipates that construction would begin sometime this summer and completed by the end of the year.
“Once it is built it provides a lot of recreation for a segment of the population that helps take care of the resources,” Taylor said.
The new ramp will provide yet another relatively short stretch of river for day paddlers.
The next public ramp would be near the Leake Mounds off Georgia 113. Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, director of the Coosa River Basin Initiative said that would be a nice three to four mile segment for paddlers and tubers.
It will be the third new ramp constructed since Taylor became commissioner in January 2012. The first new ramps was opened in 2015, off U.S. 411 at Macedonia Road. Rome-based CRBI assisted with a $20,000 grant for that ramp, known as Neel’s Landing. The second ramp was completed in 2017 off Hardin Bridge Road near Kingston.
Taylor said he would like to work with Floyd County to add a ramp near the county line.
“We wouldn’t care if it was in Bartow or Floyd. It serves the came people,” Taylor said. “If you leave there at Neel’s Landing you don’t get out again until Grizzard Park and that’s a long haul. If they had a place halfway then people could get out and you wouldn’t disturb all those farmers.”
Todd Wofford, director of the Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department said the primary challenge to a ramp near the county line in Floyd County is that all of that land on the Floyd County side is privately owned.
The land immediately on the Bartow County side is also under private ownership.
“I think it would be great, but I don’t think you could get access,” Wofford said.
Some issues have arisen from paddlers not quite understanding the length of time it can take to paddle from Neel’s Landing to Grizzard Park.
Some of the farmers in that area reported they’ve had people walk up to the farm to seek help because it was getting dark and the wanted to get off the water, Wofford said. Another boat ramp in Floyd County could alleviate that issue, he said, if they can get access from property owners.