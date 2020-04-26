Bartow County deputies are looking for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened at a home in Acworth.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap:
The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 103 Dripping Rock Trail, in a subdivision off Dabbs Bridge Road. The suspect fled in a black Kia.
Deputies were initially called to the house in reference to a cardiac arrest resulting from a stabbing.
Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old white man on the ground receiving CPR from a family member. EMS arrived but were unable to get a pulse and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses said the incident started with an outside argument and turned into a physical fight. One witness ran for help and returned to find the victim on the ground, face down.
Due to the active investigation, no names are being released at this time.