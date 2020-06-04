In this image made from video, Travis McMichael, left, and Greg McMichael listen to a preliminary hearing via a court video feed, Thursday, June 4, 2020, while inside the in the Glynn County jail, in Brunswick, Ga. The two men who are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery as well as William "Roddie" Bryan, was also arrested and charged with felony murder and illegally using a vehicle to try to confine and detain Arbery.