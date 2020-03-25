Rome development still on track for fall opening
ROME — An unusually wet winter has not impeded progress on the R.H. Ledbetter Properties’ East Bend shopping center off Turner McCall Boulevard at Hicks Drive.
Much of that success is attributed to Andy Gates, the company’s vice president for construction management, and the construction company, CEO Bob Ledbetter Jr. said.
“Andy Gates and Spriggs Construction have worked extremely hard to stay on schedule,” Ledbetter said. “So far we’ve met all of our milestone dates as far as delivery of our building pads.”
The rain has caused some struggles as far as site work goes, but they’re making up time when they can.
“We’re where we want to be — and we still feel like we’ll be able to get where we need to be when October comes around,” he said.
The developers have had a goal since they first pitched the project to city leaders: turn the property over to tenants around the first of October so they could take advantage of the 2020 Christmas shopping season. That still looks viable, Ledbetter said.
The impact of the COVID-19 health emergency is an unknown factor at this time.
Hundreds of dollars worth of tools stolen
ROSSVILLE — Hundreds of dollars worth of tools were recently stolen during burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Parkwood Drive in Rossville sometime between March 9-13.
The victim told police he returned to the home to find that someone had broken in and taken several items.
Deputies interview neighbors who claimed they hadn’t seen anyone at the residence; however, two neighbors did report seeing two older model Jeeps frequenting the lot next door, reports show.
Later, the victim discovered an apparent trail between his the back of his property and the lot next door. It also appeared that vehicles had been cutting through this trail.
A sander saw, screws, and several hand tools were stolen during the incident, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.