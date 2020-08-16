When football players suit up and begin trading helmet paint this fall, Cedartown football will be trekking through new horizons.
Rather than competing in a mostly metro-Atlanta region, like the previous Region 5-4A, the Bulldogs will travel to extreme Northwest Georgia for region contests. Hunkered down, awaiting for them in the mountains will be six foes trying to take the Bulldogs down a peg.
The newly formed Region 7-4A is mostly composed of the teams that recently made up Region 6-4A. Ridgeland, Heritage-Catoosa, Pickens, Northwest Whitfield, and Southeast Whitfield remain in the same region. Cedartown and Central-Carroll both joined the new Region 7-4A after being a member of Region 5-4A the last four seasons.
Cedartown qualified for the playoffs three of the four years they called Region 5-4A home. Coach Doyle Kelley compiled a 20-14 record over three seasons leading Cedartown, including a 10-2 region runner-up season in 2017. The Bulldogs’ new head coach, Jamie Abrams, enters from McEachern where he was the main coordinator for one of the best defenses in the state of Georgia.
The Bulldogs, riddled with injuries, limped to a 5-5 finish in 2019. After a first-round exit at Marist, Cedartown immediately began preparing for their 2020 campaign. Although they lost key pieces to graduation — such as current Clemson running back Kobe Pace and ECU quarterback Taji Hudson — Abrams returns a good amount of starters from last year’s squad.
Junior linebacker and running back CJ Washington — a Georgia commit — and senior do-it-all man Jayden Johnson — a South Carolina pledge — will lead the Bulldogs in 2020.
A talented roster, filled with depth at virtually every position, is a big reason why many analysts are expecting Cedartown to walk away with the region crown this year. ITG Next and CalPreps are both predicting Abrams’ team to win Region 5-4A in 2020. It is up to the Pride of the 30125 to make that a reality.
The southernmost team in Region 7-4A, the Central-Carroll Lions, are still trying to find their identity under fourth-year head coach Darius Smiley. Central has struggled to an 8-22 record under Smiley. In his defense, the Lions had been competing in the hardest region in Class 4A every single year.
Central finished the 2019 season 3-7, failing to qualify for the GHSA State Playoffs after losing their final five games. Unfortunately, most of those late-season losses were one-possession games — 16-14 versus Cartersville, 28-21 against Cedartown and 35-27 at Chapel Hill.
A total of 11 Lions from last year’s football team signed to play college sports, including current Coastal Carolina linebacker Shane Bruce, Kennesaw State offensive lineman Ross Helton, Miles College quarterback Kashif Taylor.
It has never been questioned about whether or not Central can produce college prospects. Instead, the question is if they can get their talented roster to produce more wins. Coach Smiley and his team — led by quarterback Beau Ivy, lineman Jackson Burns, and athlete Christian Cervantes — will hope for more tallies in the win column in the new region.
Heritage-Catoosa enjoyed a very successful 2019 campaign in which they went 8-3 and finished as Region 6-4A runner-up. Head coach E.K. Slaughter has led the Generals to a 39-26 record over the past six seasons.
A big reason why Heritage was able to control the line of scrimmage against their opponents was because of their dynamic big-man duo of Kobe McAllister and Lane Phillips. The respective Cincinnati and Chattanooga signees were First-Team All-State selections, with McAllister being named to the offensive line list and Phillips to the defensive line.
Obviously, without the protective McAllister and the disruptive Phillips, Heritage will, figuratively and literally, have some big shoes to fill in 2020. Otherwise, Slaughter returns a very talented core of his region runner-up squad, such as quarterback Nick Hanson, tight end Zach Brown, and placekicker Anderson Britton.
Northwest Whitfield may have been the most talented four-seed in the Class 4A state playoffs a season ago. As fate would have it, the Bruins were forced to travel to Oconee County in the first-round and were sent back home without registering an upset.
The Bruins were the only team in Region 6-4A to defeat eventual region champion Ridgeland, defeating them 27-16 on the road. Sadly, Northwest Whitfield lost two of their final four region games and wound up claiming the lowest playoff spot after losing to runner-up Heritage-Catoosa by 8 and third-place Pickens by 25.
Coach Josh Robinson, now in his tenth season in Tunnel Hill, has won 60 games and lost 37 leading the Bruins. Northwest Whitfield is expected to field another competitive team in 2020, led by returning contributors such as tailback Jordan McCamish, quarterback Owen Brooker, and safety Keaton McQuaig. The Bruins should not be counted out as a contender for the Region 7-4A championship.
The Pickens Dragons were on top of the world in 2018. Coach Chris Parker led the team to an undefeated regular season, a region championship, their first trip to the second-round of the playoffs, and their winningest season in program history. Parker decided to resign while at the top and accept Pickens’ athletic director position.
It is safe to say that head coach Jeff Nelson entered with some pretty big expectations in 2019. The first-year coach led the Dragons to a 6-5 record and a trip to the postseason. Nelson helped quarterback CJ Streicher to an All-State Honorable Mention accolade, while guiding offensive lineman and West Georgia signee Aidan Sanchez to a First-Team All-State honor.
Though both stars graduated, Pickens brings back playmakers in running back Jarod Whitmore and receivers Mykel Hand and Chase Nelson. The Dragons could be a dark horse to win Region 7-4A as soon as this season.
Last year was also the first year of the Kip Klein era at Ridgeland High School. Despite starting 1-4, Ridgeland finished with five straight region victories and took the Region 6-4A crown.
Ridgeland is a talent-rich program crammed full of football success as far back as the days of the old Rossville High School. The Panthers, who return star-power players like quarterback King Mason and offensive linemen Jacob Klein and Tommy Lamb, are a dangerous threat in the new region.
Furthermore, Ridgeland added a transfer in Soddy Daisy (Tenn.) running back KeSean Edwards. The speedster will come just across the state line to start in the backfield for one of the best teams and coaching staffs in the region.