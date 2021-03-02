Redmond Regional Medical Center is now offering Bamlanivimab antibody infusions to non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVD-19 and have other high-risk factors.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization of Bamlanivimab for the treatment of COVID-19 in patients experiencing mild to moderate symptoms who are high-risk to develop severe COVID-19. The drug is administered through outpatient IV infusion for adults and adolescents age 12 and older.
High-risk conditions that may be eligible for this treatment include:
- Obesity
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Immunosuppressive Disorder
- Heart Disease
For children over the age of 12, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders and asthma are also among several additional considerations for eligibility.
Medication supply is limited and administered based upon availability. Patients must have a physician referral and meet eligibility requirements to be considered for the treatment. The outpatient infusion is given over the course of one hour, followed by an additional hour of observation.
Bamlanivimab is not authorized for patients who:
- Are hospitalized due to COVID-19
- Require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19
- Require oxygen due to another underlying medical condition
Redmond Regional Medical Center is offering treatment appointments on Mondays from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are interested in this treatment, please reach out to your primary care physician for a referral to Redmond’s Outpatient Bamlanivimab Clinic.