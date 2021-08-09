A Red Bud Middle School student has qualified for the 2021 National Future Famers of America Agriscience Fair.
Chloe Young, an RBMS seventh grader, will compete in the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 27-30.
Young qualified for the national competition after earning the Georgia state title in Animal Systems (Division 1), conducting scientific research in artificial insemination in cattle.
Young has been a member of the Red Bud Middle FFA program for one year.
“Chloe joined FFA because she has a passion for farming, agriculture, and cattle,” said her mother, Morgan Young.
The annual FFA Convention and Expo typically draws crowds of more than 65,000.