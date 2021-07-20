Red Bud Elementary named as state Reward School

Red Bud Elementary School has been named a “Reward School” by the Georgia Department of Education following a review of assessment data from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic school years.
The current and former leadership team comprised of new Red Bud Elementary Assistant Principal Chrissy Smith, Principal Debra Brock and former Assistant Principal Monica Holt expressed their pride in the collaboration efforts of their faculty and staff to achieve this success.
“Our faculty collaborated on several different levels, working together to incorporate many different ideals to achieve this result,” stated the leadership team. “We look forward to getting back to the basics this school year by continuing to provide an innovative, student-focused curriculum that will keep our students engaged as we continue to provide a culture of excellence that fosters growth.”
A Reward School is recognized as being amongst the top 5 percent of Title I schools for improvement in student academic performance.
Red Bud Elementary was selected for this honor based on the performance of students on statewide assessments from the two most recent available school years.