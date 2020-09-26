The Ringgold Tigers and North Murray Mountaineers lit up the scoreboard at Don Patterson Field like a pinball machine on Friday night.
The two teams combined for 111 points, 16 total touchdowns, 53 first downs, 973 combined yards (and one punt), but the visitors from Chatsworth would outscore Ringgold 42-22 in the second half for a basketball-like 62-49 final in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.
The 111 combined points are the most-ever in a game featuring Ringgold, surpassing the 55-54 first-round playoff win over North Hall in 2013 and the 63-40 first-round loss to Dawson County in 2015, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association (ghsfha.org).
North Murray (1-1, 1-0) got three touchdown runs and two touchdown passes from quarterback Seth Griffin. Noah Lunsford scored twice on the ground for North Murray, while Cade Petty and D’ante Tidwell-Edwards each added a TD run and a TD catch in the victory.
Griffin had 157 yards passing on 12 of 15 attempts with one interception and added 59 yards on 18 carries. Lunsford had a team-high 162 yards on 14 carries and Tidwell-Edwards had 12 rushes for 114 yards.
North Murray finished with 336 yards rushing on 45 attempts and 493 total yards with 30 first downs.
Mason Parker was again under center for the Tigers (1-2, 0-1). He scored on an 12-yard run in the opening quarter and had three TD passes on the night. Parker found Jacob Garnica for 30 yards and Peyton Williams for 34 yards, both in the second quarter, while he connected with Malachi Hill on a 14-yard scoring strike late in the third quarter.
Williams had a 35-yard TD run with 47 seconds left in the first half that gave Ringgold a 27-20 lead at intermission. Kori Dumas broke free for an 80-yard TD scamper in the closing seconds of the third quarter and found the endzone again from five yards out with less than a minute left in the game.
Hill also had an interception for Ringgold to set up Williams’ late first-half scoring run.
Ringgold ran the ball 39 times for 335 yards. Dumas led the way with 161 yards on 13 carries and Parker picked up 95 yards on 14 carries. Parker was 9 of 20 passing for 140 yards and one pick. Six different receivers hauled in passes for the Tigers, while Garnica had two catches for a team-high 36 yards.
Ringgold will head to LFO (0-3, 0-1) this Friday to do battle with their county and region rivals.