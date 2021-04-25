The Southern States Athletic Conference released the year-end 2020-2021 men’s golf award winners this past Wednesday, highlighted by Dalton State’s Ben Rebne being named Player of the Year for the third-straight season and Ben Rickett being named Coach of the Year for the fourth time.
Rebne, a Heritage High School graduate, is a four-time first-team all-conference selection, while Southeast Whitfield graduate Matthew Cleary is a three-time honoree. Rebne is ranked 18th in Golfstat’s head-to-head rankings with five top-five finishes on the year and a 73 stroke average. Rickett helped guide Dalton State to its sixth-straight conference championship.
Trevor Bassett was named Freshman of the Year in the conference, while Rebne, Cleary, Steve Kibare and Bassett were all named to the All-Conference first team
Kibare and Bassett were All-Freshman Team members, while Rebne, Tyler White and Gordon Lee alum Tucker Windham were named to the Barnes & Noble College All-Academic Team.