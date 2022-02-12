Total equity value
of transactions,
this listing:
$1,201,600
Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded by the clerks at the Floyd County Courthouse deed room.
The abbreviations AKA and FKA (also known as and formerly known as) will appear. These indicate the individual uses a name that is slightly different from the one given him/her at birth or one that it is entirely different.
Khalid Javaid to Lorie A. Wiese, parcel L13X-077, $204.70.
Michael Ray Whaley to Samuel L. Echols, parcel D15-092, $820.
Alan B. Smith to Larry C. Martin, 1944 Shorter Ave., $185.
Thomas J. Rogers to Hall Partners, GP, parcels D12-036A, 036K, 036L, 037, 039, $845.
Ronald L. Taylor to Redmond Park Hospital, LLC, 4702 Martha Berry Highway NE, $149.
William Tomlinson to Mildred McEver, parcel J14C 116P, $220.60.
Emily Nicole Suits to Kara Borgelt, parcel J16X 065, $147.
Claudia Elizabeth Rohner to Najarian Capital LLC, parcel H130 082, $160.
Radiant Real Estate, LLC to Larkin Street Homes, LLC, parcel H14X 356, $199.
Lucio Hernandez to Jacabo Temaj, 222 Coosawattee Ave. SW, $142.90.
Ronald L. Crumley and Hershel Lamar Sullins, parcel N-09-033, $122.50.
Jamie L. Studdard to Dana Lozano, 4447 Old Dalton RD NE, $307.
Dulaney Holding Company, Inc. to Tres Amigos Investments, parcel J15W-448, $262.
Zachary Steven Casey to Tiffany Berkhousen, 5558 Fosters Mill RD SW, $193.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Linda I. Brazelton, 11 Water Oak Trail NE, $261.30.
SDH Atlanta LLC to Joyce Heames, 7 Water Oak Trail NE, $302.40.
Judy H. Nichols to Heather Mock Williamson, 457 Bryant RD, $600.
Minerva Lynn Barton to Reid Mathew Blakeslee, 2 Azalea ST SE, $160.
Guadiosa Daisy Jones to Rachel Rebecca Pilgrim, 13 Margo Trail, $269.90.
Phyllis K. Edson to Jeffrey B. Mount, 21 E. Lakeshore DR SE, $299.
Mary Jane Stephens to Mark R. Whitlock II, 3 Donley DR, $185.
Jamie Michelle Youngblood to OIegario Vieyra Alegre, 6853 Cave Spring RD, $370.
Guarino Properties, LLC to William Risenberg, 7550 Blacks Bluff RD SW, $340.
1603 Turner McCall LLC to Seven Star Investment LLC, parcel J14G 166, J14G 167, J14G 168, $2,977.
CHIP Properties LLC to Sprould Holdings LLC, parcel J14F-091 and J14F-88, $357.70.
Mulligan Investments LLC to Morgan Land Development LLC, 210 Redmond RD, $389.
Christopher A. Oliver and Bethany Oliver to Jeffery Michael Waters, 333 Mount Alto RD SW, $449.
Gerald Leon McFry to East Fourth Partners Inc., 20 Mitchell Circle, $152.
Christopher L. Robinson and Traci Tillery to Thi Thuy Lieu Le, 21 River Pine DR, $760.
Melanie Starr Conrad and Andrew Martin Conrad to Travis William King, 16 Gables DR SE, $279.90.
Kathy Shuler Self to William Roy, 17 Mitchell Circle, $345.
Able Sterling and Property Development INC., Brandon Trippe, 76 Willowrun DR, $230.