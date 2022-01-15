Total equity value
$9,854,800
Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded by the clerks at the Floyd County Courthouse deed room.
The abbreviations AKA and FKA (also known as and formerly known as) will appear. These indicate the individual uses a name that is slightly different from the one given him/her at birth or one that it is entirely different.
RPB Investments Inc. to 33H TAOZF 1200 LLC, 1204 Martha Berry Boulevard, $900.
Evan Cole Ashley and Hannah Kathleen Bonney to Caroline Conley Barris, 372 Terhune RD, $285.
CMNC Homes, LLC to Amber Farr, 1153 Old Rockmart RD, $255.
Big Cedar Creek Farm, Inc. to Kerry L. Veach and Lauren A. Veach, 1075 Spout Springs RD, $1,000.
Philski99, LLC to Jack Hones, parcel J11Y-373, $208.
DeSoto Developers, LLC to 33H TAOZF 1200 LLC, 1105 N 5th Ave., $1,070.
South Life Properties, LLC to Colten Fuller, 305 Hardy Ave. SW, $150.
Nathan P. Mast and Shanna L. Mast to Sheila E. Miller, 513 Charlton St., $170.
Crista L. Resch to Rebecca Rawline, 72 Round Rock Circle NE, $259.90.
Zillow Homes Property Trust to SFR Investments V. Borrower 1, LLC, 10 Golden Way, $233.
DeAnna Cordle to Joshua Thornley, parcel K14Y 104, $279.90.
Christine R. Hughes to Crista L. Resch, 25 Gables Drive SE, $395.90.
David L. Salmon to Allen Ward Green, 411 Fred Kelly RD NE, $236.90.
John F. Lane to Patricia Whybark, parcel H12Y-580, $205.
Ann G. Mathis to Theodore Dhinagaran, 17 Hawk Springs Dr. SW, $204.
Richard L. Shepperd to Terrence E. Tuckier, 23 Hadrian Ridge Dr., $305.
JFB Developments, LLC to Naranjo Crew Properties, LLC, 615 E. Third St., $259.90.
Keith Fircks to Lisa Nicole Watson, parcel H130-030, $239.
Jerry W. Rogers to Nathan Sexton, parcels J11X 060, 061, 178, 179, 181 and 182, $260.
Jack Ferren Bailey to Andrew Anthony Outlaw, parcel K17 014A, $225.
Key W. Parker to Elizabeth E. Lewis, 2306 Old Summerville RD, $200.
Gene Wallace Sr. to Carlos Fontoura, 968 Davis RD, $135.
Randall M. Smith to Grant Janeway, parcel H13Y 058, $346.
Gary Sugihara to Jackie D. Ferguson, 353 Kerce RD, $165.
RS Properties and Management Group, LLC to Henry Young Blake Jr., 5058 Cedartown Highway SW, $244.
Marvin E. Taylor to Claude Arthur Lynch, 14 Wilson Dr. SW, $247.50.
Tressa Cagle to John Majors, 317 Lyons Bridge RD, $145.
Carrie R. Latimer to Whitner Data, LLC, 204 Robin Hood RD, $190.
Charlotte O. Moody to Lily Brooke Whyte, 8 Conway Place, $163.80.
401 West Third LLC to Rome Bones Two, LLC, a portion of parcel J13Y156, $555.
Lorene Ledford to Evelyn Eve, 114 Beeck Creek Dr. NW, $185.
Robin L. Lindsey to Cory Brooks Stephens, parcel D1825C and D18024, $137.