Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded by the clerks at the Floyd County Courthouse deed room.
The abbreviations AKA and FKA (also known as and formerly known as) will appear. These indicate the individual uses a name that is slightly different from the one given him/her at birth or one that it is entirely different.
Davis First Investments, LLC, to Richard Scheblein, 2 Kings Court NE, $117.90.
Dewey Hammond to Christie M. Smith, 1 Drive SW, $201.60.
Julianna Greenawalt to John A. Duvall, 409 Dewberry Lane SE, $165.
Dana P. Drexler to Kathy S. Self, parcel H14X-410D, $219.90.
Dorothy Lucas Wilson to Lugina Brown, 2919 Maple Road, $120.
Dana Edgens to Keith Phillips, 8 Horseshoe Road SW, $689.90.
George R. Abrams Jr., to Marie McDonald, 166 Abrams Road SE, $225.
Teresa K. Page to Mimi N. Murray, 33 Hawk Spring Drive SW, $232.
Ashley Weems to Faviola Franco, 1 Talon Court, $230.
H.R. Properties Development LLC to SM Zarina LLC, parcels 109W, 030 and 031, $1,700.
Sup Tacos Rentals LLC to Nilina Ingle, parcel E-19X-067, $192.50.
North Whitfield Mini Warehouses, LLC to 2313 Flight House, LLC, 905 Darlington Way, $110.
Shannon Lambert to Rebecca L. Callahan, 210 Woodward Street, $105.
Joyce Hamilton to Michael W. Lambert, 305 Robin Hood Road, $210.
Seven POA, LLC to Kendall Singleton, parcel K10Y 051, $170.
Pamela B. McAbee to Deployed Data Solutions, LLC, parcel J14D 055, $550.
Willard Larry Knowles Jr. to Macie Deaton, 14 Indian River Road SE, $150.
Franklin D. Mitchell Jr. to SIB Rome, LLC, 401 Mill Road, $300.
Patrick Cash Homes, Inc. to Sammy Germany, 806 Shannon Circle NE, $269.90.
Cedar Run Development Company, LLC to Otro Lado, LLC, parcel F20-043, $990.
The Estate of James L. Richardson to Cassandra L. Johnson, 572 Canard Road SE, $345.