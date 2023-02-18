Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded by the clerks at the Floyd County Courthouse deed room.
The abbreviations AKA and FKA (also known as and formerly known as) will appear. These indicate the individual uses a name that is slightly different from the one given him/her at birth or one that it is entirely different.
Mary Catherine Mullen to Elizabeth Moss, 11 Burnett Ferry Road, $119,900.00
Scott Burson to Shannon Dennis Cooper, 0 Dunaway Gap Road $150,400.00
CDR Management LLC to SDH Atlanta LLC, 0 Calhoun Highway 193 $138,000.00
Northstar Property Investments LLC to Reyna Vazquez Robles, 3023 Kingston Hwy., $145,000.00
Estate of Marrilee Miles to Ernest Chapman, 13 Tara Ln., $214,500.00
Seth and Michelle Lang to Rhianna Pruitt and Ronald Johnson Jr., 5 Bryan Springs Road, $300,000.00
Middle Man Management LLC to Jennifer Duncan, 18 Washington Dr., $138,000.00
Robert Case to Diana Veronica Campos, 109 Hycliff Dr., $260,000.00
David and Ernestine Schutte to Donald Lobik, 21 Ridgewood Road, $371,000.00
Victor Marsh to William Maxwell, 4622 Blacks Bluff Road, $350,000.00
Brandon Ledford to Gary Alford, 14 Williamsburg Dr., $279,900.00
James Henry Vick Jr. Marital Trust to Mallory Palmer, 113 Westmore Road, $285,000.00
Dustin Sledge to Phillip Stephen Jones, 55 Ash. St., $165,000.00
Whitlock Acquisitions LLC to Lindsey Brooke Touchstone, 320 Elliott Dr., $235,000.00
Molly Willis to Joseph James Curtiss, 3305 Wayside Rd., $245,000.00
Gremar LLC to Reshab Bansal, 7 Venetian Way, $121,000.00
Gremar LLC to Arreis Rentals LLC, 571 Old Lindale Road, $176,000.00
Gremar LLC to Nathan Sexton, 24 Westover Dr., $324,500.00
Gremar LLC to Beers Investments LLC, 125 Trentwood Place, $132,000.000
Garden West Investments LLC to Levi Smith, 0 Woods Road, $154,401.00
Garden West Investments LLC to Pay Right, LLC, Land parcels including G13W298AH, 299A and 298 off Garden Lakes Parkway, $721,138.00
SDH Atlanta LLC to Joann Ackley, 7 Joplin St., $254,905.00
SDH Atlanta LLC to John Johnson, 6 Joplin St., $274,415.00
SDH Atlanta LLC to Charles Gregory Shine, 59 Royal Oak Dr., $325,920.00
SHD Atlanta LLC to Maria Suarez D Torres, 57 Royal Oak Dr., $285,510.00
SDH Atlanta LLC to Nita Brahmbhatt, 6 Royal Oak Dr., $303,090.00
Ted Noe to Paula Robinson, 620 Ward Mountain Road, $479,900.00
Sammy Neal and Christopher Lee Edgeworth, 38 Beard Dr., $196,000.00
Tyler Whelan Butterfield to Prince King, 815 and 821 Flowery Branch Road, $700,000.00
Five Points Land Company LLC to Neema1012 LLC, 1012 North Broad St., $1,450,000.00
Wesley Jerome and Mindy Christine Bridges to Cheryl Johnson, 121 Nelson Blvd., $639,900.00
Diane L. Mullins AKA Diane M. Kendall to Vance Long, 90 Boyd Valley Road, $157,000.000
Pine SR LLC to Dawn Gerke, 3194 Martha Berry Hwy., $455,000.00
Thomas Reece to Lalji of Rome Inc., 0 Turkey Mountain Road, $435,000.00
Jerry Rowe to Justin Silver, 488 Sproull Road, $800,000.00
Haley Denise and David Chad Cooper to Hulan Gary Cole, Jr., 9 Battle Farm Road, $459,000.00
Zachery Thurmond to Jimmy Barrett, 300 East Third St., $200,000.00
Ashton Commons Inc. to 1024 Properties LLC, 300 East 6th Ave., $285,000.00
Melissa R. Edwards FKA Melissa R. VanMeter to Conrad RE Holdings LLC, 13 John Maddox Drive, $535,000.00