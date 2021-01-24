Total equity value
$9,590,000
Note: Dollar figure given represents tax at $1 per $1,000 on equity value of transaction. Transactions are taken from deeds recorded by the clerks at the Floyd County Courthouse deed room.
The abbreviations AKA and FKA (also known as and formerly known as) will appear. These indicate the individual uses a name that is slightly different from the one given him/her at birth or one that it is entirely different.
Seed of Faith Properties LLC to The Dazsh Group LLC, 1708 Olmstead St., $34.
Peter Kuy Hand and Mia Chun, co-trustees, to Maria Neamtu, 355 Leafmore Road, $176.
Portillo Properties LLC to Roberto Rodriguez, 209-211 Grove Ave., $107.
Jeffry A. Kehl to SDH Atlanta LLC, map and parcel H13X-266Q, $20.
RT&T Enterprises LLC to Charissa Ondovic, 13 Battle Farm Road, $38.
Rachel Ann Dunagan, as executor, to MWH Holdings LLC, 5 Leland Ave., $155.
Derek and Andrea Blankenship to Linda Bishop, 28 Walking Horse Drive, $359.
Cathy Snodgrass (a/k/a Cathy S. Snodgrass) to River Pine Properties LLC, 184 Three Rivers Drive, $685.
Mams Investments LLC to Deelip D. Paithane, 215 A&B Smith St., $105.
Jacob B. Dotson to Faye D. Easterwood, map and parcel I11-055, $355.
Jean C. Storey and Sara Mead, administrators, to Christopher S. Hobgood, 67 Featherston Court, $277.
Jason Rex Nixon to Kristen M. Curtner, 342 Tolbert St., $150.
Earl Everett Jr., executor, to Michele L. Lambert, 137 Hermitage Road, $119.
Thomas D. Richardson, trustee, of Amber Ford, 13144 E. Hermitage Road, $215.
Frank L. Merritt to Damares Daoud, 3 Chief Vann Drive, $73.
Chris S. Hobgood to David Jonathan Wheeler, 419 Floyd Springs Road, $179.
Lease Purchase Inc. to Ethan Lane Osborne, Spout Springs Road, map and parcel E18-166, $125.
Nevin Baker to Preston L. Casey, 608 Wayside Road, $120.
Marilyn A. Vannote to Bradley Vannote, 178 Chambers Mill Road, $100.
Chance and Toni-Leigh Stokes to Mark G. Slockett, 1967 Old Cedartown Road, $89.
Laurel Byrd Wann, administrator, to Livawne G. Norris, 12 Habersham Court, $215.
Carole Lanier Frye, executor, to Jacob Dotson, 2 Leanna Drive, $105.
Charles Lee McCoy II to Christopher W. Himes, map and parcel F19-084, $130.
Janet E. Peterson to Steve Nance, 204 Rolling Pines Road, $15.
Trinie Davis and Company LLC to Frank L. McCann, map and parcel J17X-269, $149.
Brian Lester Conway to Richard Dubek, 45 Thomas Road, $15
Lindsey and J. Lynn to Celeste Sylvia Swanson, 48 Shoals Ferry Road, $500.
Stephen Thomas Bailey to Leonard H. Atwood, 6925 Big Texas Valley Road, $230.
Roy Moore to Michael Gerard Robinson, 502 Kingston Ave., $2.
Joshua Lee Byers to Estate of Joseph Warren Mathis III, map and parcel K15Z-024, $28.
Michael White, executor of the Rosemarie Bates estate, to William Joseph Parris, 463 Wax Road, $135.
Property Resources of Georgia LLC to Sherif G. Mour Abdalla, 511 Wilson Ave., $56.
Property Resources of Georgia LLC to Sherif G. Mour Abdalla, 513 Wilson Ave., $53.
IMO US Georgia LLC to OPF SV SPE LLC, map and parcel J12X-032A, $2,063.
Hollis O. and Carolyn M. Cothran to Charles Henry Donegan, 750 Turkey Mountain Road, $375.
Risky Business Investments LLC to Cook Out-Rome Inc., 320 W. Ninth St., $370.
R&C Properties LLC to Regina Johnson, 10 Westridge Circle, $111.
Anna Herod Taylor to Erik D. Warren, 269 Thomas Bluff Road, $335.
Emily Gail White to Jessica Rivelli, map and parcel K08-099D and C1, $515.
Southern Willow Properties LLC to Gloria Keel, 8 Blacks Bluff Road, $72.
Olmstead Properties LLC to Tevonne Nekeisha Shepherd, Ireland Drive, map and parcel N11-237, $30.
Daniel G. Todd to David Guild, map and parcel J15W-473C and 477, $490.
Jeffrey C. Shropshire to Vikki J. Maggi, 0 Morgan Dairy Road, map and parcel G18-075B and C, $40.
William Howell to Tyler Jones, map and parcel J16X-374, $75.
Others
The following properties have no real estate transfer tax due to property being a gift, parties involved in transfer being political subdivisions of either the United States or the State of Georgia, parties involved either a public authority or non-profit corporation, property transferred in divorce settlement, deed is in lieu of foreclosure, deed is division of property among joint tenants or type of ownership, such as half interest, or actual consideration is less than $100.
Mark W. Crisp to Mark W. Crisp, 424 Mount Alto Road, $10.
Rome-Floyd Land Bank Authority to James S. Mitchell, map and parcel K13Z-034, 035, 010 and J14N-215, $3.
Ella M. Lewis to Gil Smith and Lacy Orr, 23 Atteiram Drive, $79.
Arthur Hugh Redding III to Arthur Hugh Redding III, map and parcel J17W-339, $10.