COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina won the first game of its national title quest Friday.
The No. 1 Gamecocks women’s basketball team defeated Norfolk State 72-40 at Colonial Life Arena in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
South Carolina began March Madness with a midrange jumper from Kierra Fletcher in the opening possession.
Norfolk State hung around in the first half. The Spartans kept up with the rebounding battle early, with just a 24-23 deficit on the boards.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions found ways to force the Gamecocks into difficult shots, holding the team to 40.7% shooting in the first half.
“Our defense was doing its job,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “Our offense was killing us, and our inability to control the boards in the first half.”
South Carolina created some separation in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 22-8. Norfolk State went 3-of-12 from the field and was limited to four rebounds.
South Carolina will face South Florida in second-round action at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The majority of South Carolina’s offense was generated in the half court, and directly from passes.
Seventeen of the team’s 21 made shots came from assists on Friday. Redshirt freshman Raven Johnson finished with a team-high seven assists, the fifth time she’s reached that number this season.
“That’s what we practice,” Johnson said. “Moving the ball, the ball should find you, you should shoot the ball. That’s what we put our focus on.”
South Carolina entered the game averaging 16.8 points per game, ranking them in the top 20 in the country.
The team got more of its offense in transition in the second half, getting more steals and pushing the pace against the Spartans.
Thought the offense wasn’t as efficient early on as USC would have liked, ball movement was key in the Gamecocks’ win.
“I definitely think we had moments where it was stagnant,” said senior forward Brea Beal, who finished with four assists. “But you can see when we do have that ball movement, we do have that one pass from a good shot to a great shot, that’s where we’re at our best.”
ROLE PLAYERS GET ROLLING
South Carolina got contributions from its depth on Friday.
Sophomore forward Sania Feagin came off the bench and scored six quick points in the third quarter, extending South Carolina’s lead and giving it a spark on offense. Feagin finished with nine points.
Sophomore guard Bree Hall scored six points of her own, including a 3-pointer in the first quarter that gave USC a 13-point lead.
“We go out there and we’re like, ‘Let’s go out there and play hard and bring whatever we can to the table,’ ” Hall said.
The Gamecocks’ starters didn’t have the efficient shooting night they typically have, so the production from the bench gave a new life to the offense and helped USC pull away from the battling Spartans.
As a whole, South Carolina’s bench scored 41 points.
“You never feel like there’s a drop-off no matter who comes in the game,” senior foward Aliyah Boston said. “And I think we show that every time we step on the floor.”
NOW FACING SOUTH FLORIDA
South Florida advanced in dramatic fashion against Marquette, winning 67-65 in overtime earlier Friday in Colonial Life Arena.
The Bulls trailed by 11 points in the third quarter, but cut the lead to six heading into the fourth. From there, both teams went back and forth. The lead was either changed or tied 12 times in the fourth quarter and overtime.
South Florida was guided by the production of Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, who came alive in the second half. She finished the game with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
The Gamecocks will play its last game in Columbia on Sunday this season, and a win against the Bulls would put USC in Greenville for the Sweet Sixteen.