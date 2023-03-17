SPORTS-READY-SET-GO-NO-1-1-CH.jpg

South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso goes for a shot against Norfolk State on Friday.

 The State/TNS - Joshua Boucher

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina won the first game of its national title quest Friday.

The No. 1 Gamecocks women’s basketball team defeated Norfolk State 72-40 at Colonial Life Arena in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

