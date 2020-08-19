Well, here we are. August 26, 2020 and in just nine more days, we’ll have actual, live, honest-to-goodness high school football...we hope.
Actually, as I’m typing this right now, it’s 1:53 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2020, a week before what I’m typing will actually be in print, and I’m still not exactly sure what’s going to happen with this upcoming season.
I know when I started typing this that there were almost 70 schools in the state of Georgia that had already either canceled their seasons completely or didn’t plan to start on Sept. 4, the night just about everyone else in the state (some 350-plus teams) were set to finally start their seasons. Those 350-plus teams have already had their seasons delayed by two weeks and their all-important scrimmage games against other teams already scrapped by the GHSA Board of Trustees.
It’s absolutely been the most chaotic, frustrating, stressful build-up to any prep football season I’ve ever been a part of in my 20 years as Sports Editor and in my 40-plus years of watching and following high school football.
Frankly — and I think I speak for a lot of us — I’m over it.
And that’s why I’m pulling so hard for this season to go on as safely as humanly possible and without a hitch. Because whether they play football, play in the band or lead the cheers from the sidelines, our kids need the glorious normalcy that is Friday Night Lights. Our coaches need it, our schools need it and our communities need it.
Now, if you’ve already looked through this year’s edition, you’ve probably noticed that parts of it look a little different. Some team and group photos weren’t able to be taken prior to our deadlines, so we’ve had to improvise a little on some pages (and a lot on others).
Suffice to say, it’s been a challenge on a number of levels and it’s also been a team effort. As I always do, allow me a minute or two to thank a number of folks, without whom this year’s Pigskin Preview would have never been possible.
Thanks go out (in no particular order) to Lee Field for the cover design and the hard work put in by Austin Smith, Teressa Reeves and all of our advertising personnel in all of our advertising departments throughout our company, who were tasked with trying to sell ads in a tough, pandemic-stricken economy. And thanks to the businesses that did buy ad space this season.
We appreciate your support of our newspapers and your support of high school athletics.
To all the great people who graciously continue to help me out with such outstanding photographs week after week and year after year — Michelle Petteys, Danielle Pickett, Darice Gentry, Courtney Couey, Bambara Aven, Keith Deal, Jan Wright, Doug Smith and others — I absolutely can not thank you all enough.
To all the coaches who continue to give me moments out of their busy schedules to sit and talk to me prior to each season (and during the season as well), I truly value the friendships that I’ve been able to forge with all of you over the years.
To all the band directors, band instructors, cheerleading coaches and dance team coaches, thank you for your assistance in helping me be able to promote your bands and teams. I know how hard all those kids work to make Friday night performances seem effortless and you all deserve even more accolades than you already get.
A huge thank-you to Heather Koon for your tireless efforts in the last few days leading up to publication and for all of the (very) long hours you spent putting all of these pages together and making them look so darn good.
And, as always, the biggest thank you I can offer goes to my wife, Andra, for her continued patience and understanding of what mid-July to mid-August is like for me every year. You’ve always been there to love, support and encourage me, even if it’s just to let me vent. I can’t begin to tell you how much all of that means to me.
So I hope everyone enjoys the 20 pages you hold in your hands and I hope you hang on to it and enjoy it for years to come. It’s always fun to pull out old editions of the Pigskin Preview from years gone by and reminisce about certain games, seasons, teams and players.
It’s a labor of love and I hope that continues to show through on each and every page.
As always, I apologize in advance for any mistakes, misspellings or errors that may appear in print or any changes that might have taken place since our deadline.
Now buckle up and cross those fingers extra tight for an enjoyable and safe 2020 season for everyone.
Here we go.