Students at Rome City and Floyd County schools will be back in the classroom on Thursday morning.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett reminded drivers to watch out for school buses and stop when the stop sign arm is extended.
She also said to pay attention to school zone speeds and leave a little earlier to make sure you get to work on time with the increased traffic.
“Last year was a challenge and now we’re getting ready for a great school year,” RCS Superintendent Lou Byars said. “We’re going to keep our students safe and provide them the best education possible.”
As students return on Thursday Rome City Schools will be at Phase One of COVID operations: masks recommended but not required, meals taken in the cafeteria and visitors allowed on a limited basis.
Masks will be mandatory on the buses, but optional in all buildings.
FCS Superintendent Glenn White is also excited for the new school year and the resources they added to their schools.
With funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act, the county school system has added English Language Arts and Math interventionists to assist elementary and primary school students who fell behind during last school year.
Over at the high and middle schools, education coaches will do a similar job and work with both students and teachers.
Masks will be optional on the county buses and in the school buildings. Parents can drop off their children outside the school but can’t walk their children into the classroom.
Once things are settled, the Floyd County Board of Education will decide on whether to allow visitors, based on the current case numbers. For now, healthy students exposed to COVID-19 won’t have to quarantine.
“Everyone is excited about seeing students again and having a great year,” White said.