FLOWERY BRANCH (AP) — Running back Brian Hill has signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons announced Saturday he has accepted the $2,133,000 offer. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation.

Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 69 yards and one TD. He'll be among the backups vying for playing time behind newcomer Todd Gurley.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

Recommended for you