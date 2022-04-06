Ray Johnson, 67, is running on the Republican ticket for the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat in the May 24 general primary. He has one opponent. Johnson has lived in Catoosa County his entire life.
Education background
- Graduate of Ringgold High School
Work background
I have worked in steel fabrication for 49 years. Most recently I worked for Munroe Inc. here in Catoosa County. In May 2021, I retired after 40 years with Munroe. While there, I supervised various departments and worked as interim plant manager. I used skills of leadership, management and teamwork and represented the company in required audits.
Political experience
- I served the citizens as Catoosa County Commissioner, District 4, 2015-2018.
Volunteer work
- A volunteer with Catoosa County Fire Department, Station 4, currently serving as captain
- Have previously coached youth recreational sports
Associations/memberships
- Member of Keith Baptist Church for most of my life
- Have umpired recreational and high school sports
- Have served as PTA president at Tiger Creek Elementary School
- Serve on the Catoosa Economic Development Board
- Member of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Why should voters trust you?
I am an honest man and a stakeholder in my community and county, being a lifelong citizen. Having lived most of my life on a farm, I know the value of a hard day’s work. I believe that a man is only as good as his word. I’m dependable and committed. I know that if elected I am a representative of the people. Therefore, it is important to me to know the desires and concerns they have. I have no employment nor hobbies in the county that will influence my decisions or that will serve to be of personal gain to me. I feel my involvement in my community and the county show my experience and knowledge in many areas. I have a record of proven commitment to serve the citizens to the fullest extent of my ability.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
I feel our local government has already taken some steps to increase transparency within the government. All commissioner meetings, with the exception of executive sessions, are open to the public. County board meetings are open to the public as well. Commissioner meetings are also live streamed and posted to the county government Facebook page. Improvements could be made in the streaming of the meetings and the ease of finding the link once the videos are posted. I’d like to see greater input from more of the citizens at these meetings. Citizen attendance and participation can bring a greater awareness of the workings of the county government.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
- Tax dollars – I would try to bring in more retail to offset the tax burden
- Road repair/development and growth – I’d search for available grants to apply for and ways to divert funds for special projects.
People who have influenced your thinking
My parents, Donald and Hazel Johnson, had the most influence on my thinking. They taught me the morals and values of being a good citizen. They worked hard and expected me to do the same. Being raised in a Baptist church, my mother taught me many Christian principles that I try to live by today.
A favorite quote or book
Book: The Holy Bible
Quote: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” - Philippians 4:13
How voters can contact you
- Email: johnsonr@catt.com
- Phone: 423-667-2985