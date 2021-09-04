The LaFayette Ramblers scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to open up a lead and added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a 35-17 victory over Gordon Lee Thursday night at Jack King Stadium.
The victory was the first of the season for LaFayette and marked the first victory at LaFayette for new head coach Andy Scott.
“Hats off to Gordon Lee,” said Scott, still dripping with water following an celebratory ice bucket dousing from his players. “They’re an exceptional football team. I know Coach (Josh) Groce talks about how young they are, but they are a really good ball team.
“There are some things that we did that, hopefully, we can get better at, but I was really proud of the kids for bouncing back (after a season-opening loss) and to pick up a win was just awesome.”
Jacob Zwiger opened the scoring for the Ramblers with a defensive touchdown, returning an interception 25 yards for a score less than four minutes into the contest.
Then, after forcing a Gordon Lee punt, the Ramblers needed eight plays to find the endzone again. A crucial third-down leaping catch by Jaylon Ramsey covered 27 yards and kept the chains moving and Ramsey would cover the final five yards on a run to make it 14-0 with 1:45 left in the opening period.
A bad snap on a LaFayette punt early in the second quarter would set up the Trojans for their only offensive touchdown of the night. Taking over at the Rambler 17-yard line, Gordon Lee needed just three plays to find paydirt with fullback Conner Whitman scoring virtually untouched from 10 yards out, cutting LaFayette’s lead in half.
The Ramblers answered with an 11-play, 73-yard drive that took 4:34 off the clock. Ramsey would score his second rushing touchdown of the night, this one from three yards out, to boost the lead to 21-7. However, Nate Dunfee returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a score and the Trojans would go into halftime down just seven points at 21-14. It was Dunfee’s second kick return for a score in his first three games.
Four punts would be exchanged to open the second half before the Trojans finally got their offense going. Three straight plays went for 14, 13