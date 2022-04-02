The LaFayette Ramblers celebrated Senior Night on Friday and did so in a big way with a 17-7, five-inning flattening of visiting North Murray.
The Mountaineers made a game of it early, however. They scored three times in the top of the first and twice in the top of the second.
But LaFayette would put up six runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second, and erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the third to take a 16-5 lead.
The bottom of the first saw seven consecutive Ramblers reach base with one out. Two runs scored on singles, two scored on errors, one came home on a balk and one scored on a groundout.
A run-scoring error and an RBI-single by Jathan Harding highlighted the bottom of the second, while LaFayette got four hits in the third, including a two-run double by Nick Adams.
That inning also included five walks, three errors, three wild pitches, one passed ball and another balk against the Mountaineers.
North Murray got two more runs in the top of the fifth, but the Ramblers ended the game on the run rule a half-inning later. Bryce Careathers was hit by a pitch to start the inning before he raced home on a Hunter Jeffries walk-off double.
Adams was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Harding finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Jefferies finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Kadin Smith also knocked in a pair of runs, while Nick Radtke had a hit, an RBI and scored twice.
Radtke also handled things on the mound as he threw five innings of six-hit ball. Only two of the runs he surrendered were earned and he finished with four strikeouts and just one walk.
LAFAYETTE 12, SOUTHEAST 1
One night after drilling the Mountaineers, the Ramblers entertained Southeast Whitfield in a Saturday afternoon make-up game and rolled to a victory in five innings.
The Ramblers scored in each of their four at-bats, finishing with 10 hits on the afternoon. Skylar Cepeda and Chase Landon each had two hits and two runs scored for the Orange-and-Black, while Case Davis drove in a pair.
Zain Smith tripled and scored twice for LaFayette (6-13, 1-6), while Harding, Adams and Ross Martin each drove in one run.
Adams was the winning pitcher after allowing one unearned run on five hits in three innings on the mound. He finished with four strikeouts. Jayden Dixon pitched the last two innings, giving up one hit and one walk, while striking out two.
Due to newspaper deadlines, results of LaFayette’s rematch with North Murray on Monday of this week were not available as of press time. The Ramblers will play a two-game region series against Rockmart this weekend.