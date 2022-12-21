A Louisiana-based chicken franchise found in many college towns may soon expand into Woodstock.
Raising Cane’s is slated to open a quick serve restaurant with drive-thru service on Highway 92, and the upcoming location is closer to opening after the Woodstock City Council approved variances for the restaurant Monday night.
The council voted 5-0 to approve the restaurant’s requested variances with conditions, with Councilman Brian Wolfe absent.
The Raising Cane’s is planned for 9887 and 9911 Highway 92, a little over an acre between McDonald’s and Truist. The site was formerly used for an insurance office and auto repair business. The applicant plans to demolish the existing two buildings and remove a billboard and a 38-foot sign there, according to the city.
The land is zoned downtown commercial mixed-use.
Variances granted to the restaurant include: allowing parking in a supplemental zone along Woodpark Boulevard; to reduce street facade percentage; to eliminate a requirement for parking to be served by an alley; to allow perforated metal as a facade material; to eliminate a knee wall facing Woodpark Boulevard; to allow solid metal service doors facing Woodpark Boulevard; to allow a transom window exceeding 36” in height; and to allow a street facade over 20 feet without intervening glass windows or doors as shown on elevations.
According to the city, the restaurant is planning a hand-painted wall mural on the Woodpark Boulevard side with “local themes.”
“The mural will be designed to reflect the significant history of Woodstock,” the applicant wrote in a document to the city.
“Staff felt that in whole, the applicant is improving the site in this part of downtown which is in keeping with the (comprehensive) plan, the regional activity center, character areas, goal for incremental improvements along Highway 92,” City Planner Niwana Ray told the council.
Felicia Bivens, a representative for the applicant, said that in addition to serving fresh, quality chicken, Raising Cane’s makes an effort to give back to local communities, with fundraising opportunities for community organizations. For the company’s 25th anniversary, she said, it gave away $25 million across all its restaurant locations.
“‘One Love’ represents the Cane's one love and that's quality chicken finger meals,” she said of the restaurant’s motto. “It also is a representation of Raising Cane’s’ love for their crew members as well as the communities that they are active in.”
City conditions included removing the billboard within 60 days of the expiration of the current lease, as well as: the applicant shall make reasonable efforts to limit vehicle queueing on public streets; the site plan and architecture shall be substantially similar to documents previously submitted; and a new nonconforming freestanding sign will be allowed not to exceed 20 feet tall and 120 square feet in the copy area, of one of two permitted designs.
“(I’m) really happy to see a billboard leave,” Councilman Rob Usher said.
Also on Monday, the council voted 5-0 to authorize Gresham Smith to begin contract negotiations on behalf of the city for its Connect the Creeks Livable Centers Initiative. The city issued a request for proposals for the project, and Gresham Smith was the highest scoring company, per city evaluations of the responses.
According to city documents, the project would connect the two creek corridors on either side of downtown Woodstock with multi‐use trail paths, creating a loop around the downtown district and a plan for linear parks along the creek trails.
The final negotiated contract will be brought back to the council at a later date for award.
Gresham Smith’s estimate for the total cost of the project is $199,578, just under the city’s $200,000 budget.