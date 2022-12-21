Cane's elevation.JPG

A Louisiana-based chicken franchise found in many college towns may soon expand into Woodstock.

Raising Cane’s is slated to open a quick serve restaurant with drive-thru service on Highway 92, and the upcoming location is closer to opening after the Woodstock City Council approved variances for the restaurant Monday night.

