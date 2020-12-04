The execution of a search warrant on a room at a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday morning resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and ecstasy pills along with one arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Christian Byars Sr., 38. was arrested by Metro Task Force personnel at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Thursday night after officers confiscated the multiple drugs that were packaged for sale along with a digital scale.
Byars is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent distribute, three counts of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute as well as possession of cocaine, meth and a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance. He also faces felonies for possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Police added a misdemeanor count of possession of drug related objects for possession of the scale.
Floyd woman accused of cruelty to a child
A northern Floyd County woman has been charged with a felony for cruelty to children in the first degree after allegedly striking the girl, berating her with abusive language and telling the child she should go and shoot herself, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deana Elaine McCauley, 61, of Armuchee, was arrested by Floyd County authorities Thursday on warrants after police were provided with a video of McCauley using profane language toward the child, calling the teenager stupid and that no one liked her before suggesting the child shoot herself.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred at the McCauley home Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Altercation leads to false imprisonment charge against Rome man
A Rome man has been arrested after allegedly striking an elderly man in the face Thursday night resulting in the loss of three teeth, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police stopped David Michael Day, 57, near the intersection of Briarwood Circle and Charlton Street after leaving a residence where he is accused of hitting a 73-year-old man, then stealing his phone and telling the man it would be bad if he called 911.
Day is charged with a felony for false imprisonment and misdemeanors for battery, DUI, driving on an expired registration, theft by taking and hindering a person from making an emergency call.