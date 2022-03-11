I’m running for Congress because it’s been far too long since we’ve had somebody grinding it out for us in Washington. We’ve got a Congress full of folks who want to play ball, but they forget they’re supposed to be on our team.
I was motivated to run because I feel the area has been let down by its Representatives in Washington for years, and because the current representative has completely taken her eye off the ball when it comes to looking out for her constituents.
Our community hasn’t been represented in a long time, and since January 2021, it’s been utterly neglected. I’ve watched my friends and neighbors struggle. I’ve seen that we need change. And I believe that change starts by sending somebody who has lived here, walked our streets, and worked in our community to truly represent us in Congress.
I have earned the endorsements of twenty-eight state legislators, thirty city and county leaders and nineteen former elected officials.
Accountability isn’t a word Marjorie knows very well, but we can show her what it means by replacing her in Congress. As the Representative from this district, I plan to listen, not rant. I’ll sit down with anybody who wants to work to make Georgia a better place to live, work, and raise a family, and I’ll look out for veterans, business owners, and all Georgians who believe in an honest day’s wage for an honest day’s work.
And maybe most importantly, I’ll work every day to make the people in this area proud. You won’t see me standing with white nationalists or Russian dictators, because I’ll always be standing with you.