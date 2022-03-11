Rep. Katie Dempsey launched her reelection campaign and this week qualified to continue representing Georgia House District 13, which includes the city of Rome and parts of Floyd County. Dempsey has held this position since 2006 and won reelection in 2020 over her opponent with more than 80 percent of the vote.
“Representing my constituents and their interests at the Capitol is the privilege of my lifetime,” Dempsey said. “I have fought to balance our budget, ensure economic and job growth and invest in health care and k-12 education. Whether it is ensuring election integrity, maintaining our Second Amendment rights or safeguarding our community, nothing is more important than the conservative values and future of Rome, Floyd County and our Georgia.
"This session, I’ve worked tirelessly to advance mental health reforms, increase public safety resources, fully fund k-12 education, cut taxes and keep Georgia open. I will continue fighting every single day to advance the needs of House District 13 and building on my proven track record of success.”
Dempsey currently serves as the Chairman of the Appropriations Human Resources Sub-Committee, in which she is responsible for crafting a portion of the state’s amended and general fiscal year budgets. She also serves on the following House standing committees: the Economic Development and Tourism Committee; the Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee; the Health and Human Services Committee; the Higher Education Committee; Transportation Committee and the Rules Committee.
Dempsey remains active within her district and serves on several local non-profit and health related boards. She is married to Lynn Dempsey and has two children and seven grandchildren