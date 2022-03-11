We have a lot of serious issues going on today. I’m running for Congress in GA-14 because I believe Georgians deserve a Representative who will take a serious, sober approach to the job and make it about service and getting things done.
Talk will only get you so far. Then you have to deliver. We’ve had a lot of talk lately, and nothing to show for it. It’s not about being loud, it’s about being effective – and I know how to get results.
I’m a business owner and executive in healthcare, I’ve partnered with hundreds of organizations of all types and sizes, trained thousands of individuals, and helped eliminate tens of millions of dollars in wasteful spending in our healthcare system. That’s the real-world experience we need in Congress.
I’ll fight for a government that works for us – one that is transparent, fiscally responsible, and accountable to the people. I’ll fight to protect our constitutional freedoms – for our gun rights, free speech, religious freedom, and the right to life – and to free our Georgia entrepreneurs from burdensome regulations and high taxes that strangle prosperity and innovation.
We need a representative who can have the tough conversations, work with colleagues, and push forward good policy in committees as well as stop bad policy from going even further.
I am Jennifer Strahan, a mom, Christian, business owner, and conservative. I want to work for you. I’d be honored to earn your vote on May 24th.