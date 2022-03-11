James Haygood, conservative republican, blue-collar worker from Northwest Georgia has officially qualified to run for congress in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. James Haygood’s name will now appear on the ballot with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“I’m officially on the ballot! Voters in Northwest GA now have a blue collar conservative option, if you believe like me that our current representative is ineffective and an embarrassment to our district then now is your chance to send her home.” James Haygood said.
Over the last month James has steadily built support and recognition throughout the 14th district. You have probably already noticed Haygood's big signs popping up all over Northwest Georgia. “I have taken this time since I announced my intention to run for congress to travel the district, talk with voters and speak at different events. The response I am getting is encouraging and the frustration I’m hearing from the voters regarding our current Congresswoman is alarming. Northwest Georgians are not happy with Marjorie Taylor Greene.” James said.
James Haygood is a middle class American who has spent the last 15 years in the railroad industry. He started out as a track laborer and has worked his way up to foreman over special projects. James is not wealthy by any means but has worked hard and saved a lot to enjoy a piece of the American dream. James lives in Rydal with his wife Danielle on their farm.