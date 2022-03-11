I'm running to represent the 14th District of Georgia because, like many people, I believe things can and should be much better, that Washington continues to let us down and that the liberal Democrats are dead set on turning our great country into a socialist country, no different than that of China or Cuba. I believe that God has been far to0 removed from our families, our schools, and our communities. I believe that focus on Families has been replaced by focus on individuality and that our Country and everything that it stands for is being disrespected much like the men and women who gave their all to protect us and our rights, whether that's from their military service or their service to our communities as a police officer or first responder.
I know we can do better and I know we should expect more from those who have been elected to represent us and our voices. Some representatives are more focused on their individuality and star power instead of working for the constituents that voted them into office in good faith. My campaign will be focused on God, Family, and Country! With these being brought back to the forefront of our lives, we can fight the liberal socialist attacks and bring common sense back in our lives and continue to live under the rule of our Constitution.