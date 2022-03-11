In my 10th year in the Georgia Senate, we have achieved great things. In my 6th year as Finance chair I have been at the center of this work. We have become the number 1 state for business for the last 8 years, the lowest unemployment in history, and the highest rainy day fund balance.
I sponsored in the Senate the only tax rate cut in Georgia and will have another one this year as well as a $500 refund to every family from last year’s taxes due to fiscal prudence (completely paid for- unlike the Federal Government who borrows money and increases debt you then owe).
We had a record year for new companies moving to Georgia and 89% of those new jobs will be outside the 10 county metro area. Surprise billing I sponsored. Marketplace facilitator I sponsored, which has leveled the playing bill for Georgia businesses and brought greatly increased revenue to our cities, counties and schools. We now have the highest average teacher pay in the south.
These and other great things have made Georgia the hottest economy in the country. It is a great time to be in Georgia. I served as county commissioner from 1999 to 2006 and helped bring in Pirelli, Suzuki, the Rome Braves and many others. I take pride in never personally gaining from any of this service. I ask for your vote to let me continue the great privilege of representing this district and continuing the work for our state.