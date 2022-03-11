The last two years have presented our country and people some of the greatest challenges we have ever known, and exposed the anemic ability of our entrenched political class and permanent deep bureaucracy to effectively govern and put the American people first.
In short our government is deeply broken and leading our country and state down a path of ruin.
Brad Barnes is an American First conservative that believes the government of Georgia should work *solely* [Note: underline or bold “solely” please] for the interests of the people of Georgia, not for self-interest, nor for narrow partisan interest and especially not those of the mercenary army of lobbyists and powerful out of state interests.
Brad is a lifelong resident of Rome. His family have made their home in our city for the better part of a century. His grandparents, much loved educators Freeman and Louise Shelnutt, instilled in him the value of education and hard work at an early age.
Before becoming a successful small business owner and software engineer, Brad paid the bills as a factory worker and knows the value of a hard day’s work. His knowledge of technology and its role in society is a vital much needed missing expertise amongst our lawmakers.
Brad looks forward to meeting you on the campaign trail and fighting for you every day in your General Assembly.