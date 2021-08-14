Qualifying for local elections begins next week with three Ward Two seats on the Rome City Commission, all seven Rome School Board seats and three Cave Spring posts on the ballot in November.
City Commission
Seven-term incumbent commissioner Jamie Doss said he still had “fire in the belly” but had not made up his mind yet as to whether or not he would seek an eighth term.
“I love serving this city, so right now I’m just trying to make the right decision,” Doss said. “I hope we have a lot of good candidates.”
Commissioner Randy Quick said he will wait until sometime next week to make a decision.
Commissioner Wendy Davis will not seek another term, opting to make a bid for the U.S. Congress against incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene next year.
That open seat already has two announced contenders.
City Board of Education member Elaina Beeman announced her intent to seek a seat on the City Commission over a month ago and Rome business woman LuGina Brown revealed her intent to seek one of the three seats at the Floyd County Republican Party gathering last weekend.
Brown said she decided to run because she wants to “make sure the community stays in line with conservative values.”
That said, the city elections are nonpartisan and top three vote getters out of however many are eventually on the ballot win the seats.
Rome Board of Education
Five of the seven members of the Rome City Schools Board of Education have declared their intent to run for reelection.
Chairwoman Faith Collins is the senior member of the board but said Thursday she was still undecided about seeking a sixth term. She was first elected to the board in 2001.
Will Byington is finishing his first full term but was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in September of 2016.
Alvin Jackson Sr., Jill Fisher, Dr. Melissa Davis and John Uldrick are all completing their first term.
The school board race is nonpartisan.
Qualifying, with paperwork filed with the City Clerk’s office, will take place between 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16 and 4:30 Friday Aug. 20, with the fees set at 3% of the seat’s annual salary. That’s $252 for the City Commission and $126 for the Board of Education.
Cave Spring
In Cave Spring, three members of the City Council are up for election this year. Nellie McCain, Nancy Fricks and Charles Jackson have all announced their intent to seek reelection.
The Cave Spring qualifying will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the City Hall. The fee is $45.